Washington man spends the holiday months as 'train engineer,' showing off toy trains

A Washington man is spending his retirement showing off his lifelong passion for trains.

Jim Bennett shows off his train set on display on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 in Washington at the United Presbyterian Home. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

For the last 10 years, Jim Bennett said the holiday season is his favorite because he gets to practice and display his enthusiasm being a train engineer. It's his goal to share the display with anyone who wants to see it.

Bennett, a retired bricklayer in Washington, said he has always loved toy trains: building them, repairing them, and watching them cruise around the tracks. But, as he got older, and eventually moved into the United Presbyterian Home after retirement, he was concerned he would not have a chance to ever bring out the sets again.

"People like me got older and then they started coming to retirement homes, and didn't have room for them," Bennett said. "So I sold them. But I couldn't stand it. So I started over again."

Bennett was welcomed to the home with a deal: he said when he moved in, the train display had to come with him. The agreed-upon space between him and the staff at the home: the front lobby.

"So when someone comes in here, that's the first thing they're going to see," Bennett said.

If there is ever a mechanical problem, the engineer by trade is there to fix it, something that Bennett said is often a task he is prepared for.

"Very seldom do I ever get one that I can't fix," Bennett said.

Making sure when families visit, they spend a few more minutes at the home. Watching the train cruise along the tracks the same way Bennett enjoys watching it, too.

"I guess actually in a case like this, it's what they've missed," Bennett said. "Because you can't buy a toy like this nowadays."

Showing generations a display so unbelievable, you just have to see it.

Bennett has posted hours of operation on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10-11:15 a.m. and 2:30-4 p.m. He says he will likely leave it up through the end of February.