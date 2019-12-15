Washington bracing for impeachment as battle lines harden

Washington is bracing for this week’s expected vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

Partisan battle lines are hardening. Democrats are defending impeachment even if Trump isn’t removed from office. Republicans are denouncing the integrity of the constitutional process.

The Democratic-controlled House plans to vote Wednesday on two articles of impeachment against the Republican president.

The decision whether to make Trump the third president in history to be impeached is expected to play out along party lines.

There’s some debate between the White House and the GOP-run Senate about the contours of a trial that’s anticipated in January. But there seems little doubt the Senate would acquit Trump.

