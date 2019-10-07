Washington Redskins fire head coach Jay Gruden

After weeks of speculation, the Washington Redskins on Monday announced they fired head coach Jay Gruden.

It comes after a zero and 5 start this season, with a brutal loss to the New England Patriots Sunday with a final of 33 to 7.

In the last three games, they've scored just 25 points.

Gruden is in his 6th season and took the Redskins to the playoffs in 2015, but it's been a struggle since then.

E-S-P-N reports at a post-game news conference Sunday, Gruden said he didn't have any concerns when it came to job security.

