Washington High School honors students for simple act of being nice

Schools hold all kinds of banquets, like sports or music. But, tonight at Washington High School, they held a banquet for just doing nice things for others.

"It could be as simple as maybe holding a door for somebody," Washington Principal Eric Buchholz said. "Or, maybe working with a friend who is suffering a little bit and just needs an extra friend there to help out."

Random acts of kindness, if you will. The Optimist Club held its annual Youth Appreciation Dinner. They honored students who were nominated by a teacher who observed a student that did something above and beyond during the 2018-2019 school year.

"With all the hate in the world right now, it's just so nice to hear about these amazing things that people are doing throughout the day," Emma Butler, a Washington student, said.

The banquet serves as a chance to focus on the positive things that happen on a day-to-day basis in the school's hallways.

"There is some bad things that happen at school, but not all of it's bad," Jarrett Bender, a Washington student, said. "There are still a lot of good kids that can do a lot of great things and are truly the future of Washington."

The actions of students at Washington High School show that they just get what it means to be nice. What they did for former student Carson Thomas is a good example.

Carson, who was diagnosed with DiGeorge Syndrome, was a big part of the Washington football team and scored a touchdown in a game. He was even voted by the student body as the Homecoming king.