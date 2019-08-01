Washington Fire Department ready to move to bigger station

Cramped quarters and shared space is what the Washington Fire Department has had to deal with for years, but that will come to an end soon.

The fire department currently shares a building with city hall and the police department.

Fire Chief Tom Wide said they're “one happy family” right now, but he'll be even happier to have his own space because the fire department has simply outgrown what’s become an outdated station from the 1970s.

In the nearly 50 years since the station was built, firetrucks have gotten bigger and taller.

“It’s about an inch-and-a-half clearance getting out the door,” Wide said of his tallest truck.

Some of those vehicles barely fit inside.

“Over the course of the years, there’s been a few of the doors that’s kind of been rubbed or whatever,” he added.

The needs of the firefighters have also grown, too, according to Wide.

“Since I got on in ’88, it has really changed a lot — techniques, equipment, demand on firemen,” he said.

But those changes will be addressed soon, when the department moves into its new station next door, which will include several features not at the current station, including showers, sleeping quarters and areas to properly clean gear.

“We really designed the building to the safety of the firemen,” Wide said.

The new station is about three times bigger than the current one and has a taller roof and wider doors to fit those bigger trucks.

Wide said the project is about 10 years in the works, while construction has gone on over the last year, and he estimates the final cost will be around $3 million.

“We’ve done it without doing a bond, so it’s all done — we’ve been saving for several years,” he said.

They hope to open the new station by September 1, but don’t know if that’ll happen after the winter weather delayed some construction.

“It’ll be worth it, in the end,” Wide said.

He added that once the fire department leaves, the old fire station will be remodeled, and both the police station and city hall will take over that space.