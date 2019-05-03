Warren proposes student loan forgiveness plan

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren said she wants to get rid of students' debt.

She was at Iowa State University in Ames Friday. Warren spoke about her idea to cancel up to $50 thousand in student debt. That would apply to anyone living in a household that earns less than $100 thousand a year.

Warren says her proposed wealth tax would pay for her loan forgiveness plan. Her campaign estimates the one-time debt cancellation would cost $640 billion.

Warren also wants to make tuition free at public two- and four-year colleges for all students, regardless of their families' incomes.