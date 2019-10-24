Warren opens up wide lead among voters, Biden slips, poll shows

The results of a new Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday morning show Massachusettes Senator Elizabeth Warren is widening her lead in the race for the Democratic nomination for president.

Click or tap here to view the full results of the poll.

The poll shows Warren receiving 28 percent of the vote among Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democratic. Biden is getting 21 percent. In a poll last week, Biden only trailed behind by three percent.

Senator Bernie Sanders received 15 percent of support. South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg received 10 percent.

According to the poll, Biden is still viewed as the candidate who has the highest chance of winning against Donald Trump in the presidential election in 2020, but not as strong as he has been in the past.

From Oct. 17 to 21, Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,587 self-identified registered voters nationwide with a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points.

In comparison, CNN just released a poll Wednesday that shows Joe Biden with a commanding lead. The national poll found 34 percent of Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters sided with him. That's way above support for Warren at 19 percent and Sanders at 16 percent.

The next highest percentages went to Buttigieg and Kamala Harris, both at 6%.

But what's even more interesting, compare Biden and Harris to a similar poll CNN did in June. At that point, Biden was still in the number one slot, but with 22 percent. Harris was second with 17% support.