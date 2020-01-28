Warren offers infectious-disease plan amid China outbreak

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has announced a plan to prevent, contain and treat infectious diseases as a new viral illness spreads in China.

The Massachusetts senator on Tuesday unveiled a plan that includes fully funding the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's pandemic prevention and response programs.

The agency has faced stiff budget cuts under President Donald Trump, including to emergency funds and global health programs.

Warren also wants to spend $100 billion on the National Institutes of Health. Warren's proposal comes as the coronavirus has killed more than 100 people in China.

Warren says the outbreak reminds us why we need “strong investments in public health.”