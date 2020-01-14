Warren: Sanders didn't think a woman could win White House

A new dispute between Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders marks a significant turning point in a Democratic primary that has generally been characterized by genial differences over policy.

On Monday, Warren said Sanders told her during a private meeting two years ago that he didn’t think a woman could win the White House.

Sanders has denied telling Warren that, and a senior Sanders adviser says that “those conversations can sometimes get misconstrued.”

The feud brewing between Warren and Sanders will likely change the tone of the campaign going into Tuesday's debate.