Warranty company replaces broken air conditioning unit after customer goes public with complaints

A Marion couple who asked the I9 investigative team to look into their home warranty company reports workers have fixed the problem they brought to our attention.

An air conditioning unit that was being replaced at the Engelbart household in Marion, Iowa on September 23, 2018 (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG).

Last week, Ken and Kathy Engelbart told I9 that despite making dozens of phone calls to American Home Shield to report a broken air conditioning unit, they could not get the company to repair or replace the device. The non-working air conditioner meant the Engelbarts were forced to sweat it out in their home for a month.

After I9 got involved, American Home Shield not only apologized for what happened, they also sent out a contractor Monday morning to install a new air conditioning unit.

"It's a good thing that you were here, or we would probably still be waiting to get this fixed wondering when they were going to take care of their part of their warranty," Ken said.

American Home Shield told I9 after we brought the Engelbarts story to their attention that they too would be investigating how this situation happened in the first place.