Officials are still advising people to avoid all pig-ear dog treats due to a risk of multi-drug resistant salmonella.

(CNN)

The CDC and FDA said people can get sick from handling the treats.

Sixteen new cases were reported last month, bringing the total to 143 illnesses in 35 states.

No deaths have been reported.

Signs of salmonella infections include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Dogs could have had diarrhea and vomiting and appear more tired than usual.