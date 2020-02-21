Warmup starts today, pushing 50 this weekend

Our warmup starts today, then fully kicks in for the weekend. Plan on highs in the mid-upper 30s over northern Iowa with lower 40s likely farther south. Southwest winds will pick up speed, too.

This warmup continues to carry the potential for 50+ degrees over the south half of the area, with localized 50+ degree readings both Saturday and Sunday as far north as Cedar Rapids.

Early next week, look for temperatures to drop with several areas of low pressure coming close to the area. Odds of precipitation remain in the 30-40% range at this distance as it does remain possible much of it could pass to the southeast of us. Plan on temperatures to gradually cool through the week.