Warmup starts today, look for 40s this afternoon

The much-anticipated warming trend begins today across eastern Iowa. We'll start with ample sunshine and temperatures into the 20s. Look for a few more cirrus clouds to build through the day, but that shouldn't stop the warming from happening. Plan on highs in the lower 40s over much of the area with mid-40s possible for a brief time in isolated locations.

The temperatures should be similar tomorrow even though we'll have more clouds around.

Our weekend continues to look wonderful and if there's a day to hit 50, Sunday is probably it.

Monday still looks very mild, too. We still don't expect any precipitation between now and Christmas morning.