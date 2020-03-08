Warmest day of the year so far, possibly followed up by the wettest

Another fantastically warm, but windy day, is in store for eastern Iowa.

Gusts from the south will be in the 30-40 mph range this afternoon once again. As a reward for tolerating the wind, highs will reach into the low 60s north, upper 60s south.

Later tonight showers, and potentially a few isolated thunderstorms south, develop. That rain lasts through much of the day on Monday, before things start to dry out toward evening. Expect totals of 0.50" to 1.00" out of this system.

Highs will be cooler on Monday as a result, only in the low 50s.

Some slight chances for rain exist toward midweek, and another chance toward the start of the following weekend. High temperatures remain above normal throughout, though none quite as warm as today.