Warmest Easter since 2014 on the way

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Since the date of Easter moves around, the weather can go either way. This year, it’ll be going the warm way with highs around 80. As forecast, this will be the warmest Easter Sunday since 2014 when Cedar Rapids hit an official high of 81. Some areas were even warmer than that!
Here are some other Easter weather statistics.
Cedar Rapids
Warmest high: 87 in 1925
Coolest high: 22 in 1894
Coldest low: 6 in 1894
Wettest: 1.25” in 1956
Snowiest: 0.6” in 1917
Dubuque
Warmest high: 82 in 1946
Coolest high: 18 in 1894
Coldest low: 5 in 1964
Wettest: 1.50” in 1960
Snowiest: 2.9” in 1984
Iowa City - only about 25 years of data available, mostly since 1998
Warmest high: 82 in 2014
Coolest high: 32 in 2018
Coldest low: 18 in 1951
Wettest: 1.14” in 1950
Snowiest: Not available
Waterloo
Warmest high: 87 in 1925
Coolest high: 21 in 1940 and 1964
Coldest low: 6 in 1964
Wettest: 1.70” in 1992
Snowiest: 3.0” in 1960