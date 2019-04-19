Warmest Easter since 2014 on the way

Since the date of Easter moves around, the weather can go either way. This year, it’ll be going the warm way with highs around 80. As forecast, this will be the warmest Easter Sunday since 2014 when Cedar Rapids hit an official high of 81. Some areas were even warmer than that!

Here are some other Easter weather statistics.

Cedar Rapids

Warmest high: 87 in 1925

Coolest high: 22 in 1894

Coldest low: 6 in 1894

Wettest: 1.25” in 1956

Snowiest: 0.6” in 1917

Dubuque

Warmest high: 82 in 1946

Coolest high: 18 in 1894

Coldest low: 5 in 1964

Wettest: 1.50” in 1960

Snowiest: 2.9” in 1984

Iowa City - only about 25 years of data available, mostly since 1998

Warmest high: 82 in 2014

Coolest high: 32 in 2018

Coldest low: 18 in 1951

Wettest: 1.14” in 1950

Snowiest: Not available

Waterloo

Warmest high: 87 in 1925

Coolest high: 21 in 1940 and 1964

Coldest low: 6 in 1964

Wettest: 1.70” in 1992

Snowiest: 3.0” in 1960