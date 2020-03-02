Warmer winds return Tuesday

The sky stays mostly cloudy for a good share of the day, but we ought to get some breaks late. Highs will be quite a bit cooler than yesterday, but numbers near 40 are actually right at normal for the beginning of March.

We'll have more sunshine tomorrow, but also more wind, which will sometimes gust over 30 mph. Highs climb to near 50. There's a slight chance of a passing rain/snow shower Tuesday night, with the best chance happening in the northern half of Iowa. Whatever is out there would be gone by early Wednesday.

Mild temperatures remain in place straight through the weekend. We should have a dry and breezy weekend again, too.