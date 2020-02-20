Warmer weather on the way

One more night of some chilly conditions with lows dipping into the single digits. Winds will change direction coming from the southwest gusting up to 30mph during the afternoon on Friday. Combined with sunshine that will help highs reach near 40 in little or non-snow covered areas. Saturday 40s and 50s will be common across the state. Wintry weather returns with rain and snow as a couple of systems move in during the early part of the week. Have a great night!