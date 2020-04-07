Warmer today, slight chance of a pop-up storm

Plan on mild air to take over today. We have some areas of fog over the area this morning, with the thickest fog over our northeast zone. This will not last long and should give way to partly sunny sky and highs into the 70s.

The combination of that along with a subtle front may be enough to generate an isolated storm this afternoon. We'll continue on with this low chance realizing that it'll probably impact very few of us. However, the chance is there and we want to make you aware of it.

Looking ahead, the main cold front looks to arrive tomorrow with a chance of showers by afternoon. Those showers look light and scattered at the moment.

Behind that front, look out - it's going to get cold! Highs will only be in the 40s starting Friday, lasting through most of next week. There will be several systems in there as well that we'll deal with as we get closer.

Continue getting updates through KCRG-TV9, here at kcrg.com, and on the First Alert Weather app. If you have an Apple device, download the app here. If you have an Android device, download the app here.