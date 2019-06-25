Warmer today, chance for a few southern Iowa storms later on

Today will be notably warmer across eastern Iowa with widespread lower and middle 80s common. This combined with dew points in the 60s will make it feel like a typical early summer day.

A few storms currently in western Iowa will likely dissipate before they get here. Should they hold, look for them around mid-morning, though it doesn't appear they'll have a great chance of holding up overall. The main window to look for storms will be this evening as a cold front moves across the region. The highest risk of a storm appears to be in far southern Iowa, then quickly moving southeast and away from us. Any storm that does get well organized along the front will carry a wind and hail risk with it.

Tomorrow, plan on dry, warm and quiet weather with storms still on track to return as early as Thursday. Heavy rain may accompany the storms on Thursday and Friday.