Warmer this afternoon after a record-breaking start for some

Temperatures are slated to rebound rather quickly today after a very cold start for this time of year.

Expect highs to reach the low 60s across eastern Iowa under a good deal of sunshine early on. Clouds start to increase later in the day, then the threat of showers becomes more likely tonight. They will be relatively light, however.

A cooler day for Mother's Day is expected with highs only in the low to mid 50s with the chance for a scattered shower continuing. Things dry out for the early part of the week but stay cool with highs only in the 50s.

Showers return by Wednesday, with showers and storms possible by Thursday as temperatures finally warm back into the 60s and 70s, much closer to normal for mid-May.