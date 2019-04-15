Warmer, more active weather ahead

A weak system moves east tonight bringing a slight chance for a shower north of Highway 20. Warmer weather is ahead on Tuesday with highs well into the 60s. Showers and storms enter the weather picture Tuesday night through Friday. The strongest storms are likely Wednesday night which could be severe across southern Iowa. Cooler weather moves back in for the end of the week. Showers, storms, and 50s are expected on Thursday, with 40s and showers on Good Friday. Have a great night!