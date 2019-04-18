Warmer for Friday, but remaining windy

A slow warming trend begins Friday, with temperatures somewhat milder around 60 degrees. Winds will still be noticeable out of the north between 15-25 mph. Easter weekend should be pleasant, with lots of sunshine on Saturday and temperatures approaching 70 in some spots. Sunday brings a chance for showers or storms later in the day, with highs in the 70s. The following week has a few shower chances early, then gradually warming temperatures toward the end of the work week.