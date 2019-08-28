Warmer and more active Thursday

Another quiet and clear night is in store for eastern Iowa with lows down in the 50s. Thursday has been the warmest forecast day this week and with the warmth, the atmosphere becomes more unstable. A cold front slides across the state into this unstable air, resulting in a slight chance for showers and storms, south. Behind the front, cooler airheads back into the state as highs fall into the 70s for Friday. Labor Day weekend brings with it showers on Saturday, clouds Sunday and 70s for Monday highs. Have a great night!

