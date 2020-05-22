CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Memorial Day Weekend is upon us. Milder and more active weather will be the theme going forward. Scattered showers and storms will be around tonight and tomorrow. If you’re looking for some clearing and drier chances that should come Saturday afternoon. Mugginess is also in the air into next week as the muggy meter climbs to humid levels. Have a good night and a safe weekend.
Warmer and more active holiday weekend weather
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Posted: Fri 5:32 PM, May 22, 2020 |
Updated: Fri 6:01 PM, May 22, 2020