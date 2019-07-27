Warm with widely scattered storms possible north

A warm and somewhat humid Summer day is ahead for eastern Iowa, complete with a chance for some widely scattered storms north of Highway 30 toward late afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Another chance for showers and storms returns very late on Sunday, with better chances overnight into early Monday. This is the best shot at accumulating rainfall during the week. Highs cool back into the upper 70s and low 80s for the middle part of the coming week, and gradually warm again toward the weekend.