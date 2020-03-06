Warm weekend follow by rain

Once again a great weekend is ahead of us. This is a weekend trend that started back in the middle of February. Look for a breezy Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 60s. The wind will come from the south and gust as high as 35 mph. Monday brings the next impactful weather to the state. It comes in the form of some rain beginning Monday morning. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

(Image: Randy Dircks/KCRG)