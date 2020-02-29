Warm weather & dry conditions continue

Expect a nice evening ahead, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Another nice and warm day ahead on Sunday with highs close to 60 in most locations. Snowpack will keep temperatures cooler towards the north. A cold front will be moving through Sunday, that shift wind direction and allow cooler air to push in.

Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s Sunday night. Highs on Monday will be in the low 40s with partly cloudy skies.

The 50s return through most of the week, with a slight chance of rain/snow Wednesday night and into Thursday.