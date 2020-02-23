Warm today, but risk for accumulating snow increasing for first half of week

Another excellent day in store for most in eastern Iowa, with a good deal of sunshine early on before clouds begin to increase later. Expect highs in the low 40s north, to upper 50s south.

Areas of potential heavy snowfall from Tuesday, Feb. 25, through Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 (KCRG)

Those clouds are the first sign of a change in our weather, with a mix of rain and snow possible on Monday, especially south of Highway 20. Temperatures on Monday remain relatively mild in the mid to upper 30s.

The period from Tuesday into Wednesday looks increasingly favorable for accumulating snow across the area. Specific amounts are still a little unclear this far out, but travel impacts appear like a good bet during this time. Right now, the favored area for a band of heavy snowfall exists across a good chunk of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area. Please check back for further updates on this potential winter storm.

Winds increase as the system finally moves away late Tuesday into Wednesday. Colder air settles in for the remainder of the work week, especially if significant snowfall occurs.