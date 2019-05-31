Warm today, a few storms possible this evening

Plan on a warm day with highs well into the 80s! We will see plenty of sunshine as well, and with a fine hue of wildfire smoke in the upper atmosphere, the sunrises and sunsets will be brilliant.

Our next area of low pressure looks to bring us a chance of storms as early as this evening, mainly over the northwest half of our area. Many of us will not be impacted by this, however, be aware that the chance is indeed there.

This weekend, plan on a chance of scattered storms on Saturday and beautiful conditions on Sunday. Highs will generally be in the 70s both days, though Sunday will be cooler overall when compared to Saturday.

Next week, Monday continues to look dry with showers and storms still on track somewhere in that Tuesday-Wednesday window of time. We'll be able to clarify that better as it gets closer. Have a great weekend!