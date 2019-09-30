CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- The change to more typical fall weather begins tonight. A cold front approaches northern Iowa bringing showers and storms. This rain chances slowly moves to the south, sticking with us through Wednesday. With all the moisture in place, heavy rains are certainly possible with more than 2” in some areas. Muggy and warm conditions are still in place Tuesday. October weather finally arrives by Thursday with seasonal temperatures in place through early next week. Have a great night.
Warm, muggy air brings a heavy rain threat
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Posted: Mon 4:14 PM, Sep 30, 2019