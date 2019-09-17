Warm, humid weather this week comes with occasional storm chances

Warm and fairly humid weather will be in place this week. This afternoon will look and feel a lot like yesterday afternoon as highs reach the middle 80s under a partly cloudy sky. It'll be a few degrees cooler in far east-central Iowa thanks to a pesky area of fog that persisted throughout the morning.

A cold front will approach eastern Iowa Wednesday, but it will be falling apart, which keeps our rain chance low.

Tomorrow, a weak cold front will fall apart to our northwest, but it may get close enough to bring an isolated shower or storm to our area. A better chance of showers and storms happens starting tomorrow night through Saturday, and a local downpour is possible from any storms because of all the moisture in place. Severe weather is not likely, though.

Despite the chances of rain, there will be many dry hours with some sunshine, which will keep highs in the middle 80s right through Friday. Shower chances go down Sunday, as will our temperatures. Look for highs in the 70s most of next week.