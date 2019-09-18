Warm, humid weather leads to some storm chances

Summer-like weather persists today, which means we have another day in the 80s with plenty of mugginess. A few showers and storms are possible this afternoon into the early evening. A better chance of storms comes after midnight tonight, going into Thursday morning. Some of these may produce locally heavy rain. Most of tomorrow afternoon looks quiet, but still humid, with highs near 80.

A scattered shower or storm is possible again Friday with humid highs in the middle 80s. The leftover moisture from Tropical Storm Imelda will move into our region Friday night into Saturday, so plan on areas of showers and possibly a thunderstorm then. There may still be a handful of lingering showers yet on Sunday. Temperatures will cool into the 70s this weekend, but it'll still be muggy. More comfortable weather takes hold next week.