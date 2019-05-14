Warm fronts are finally active

After such a “blah” start to spring with many cool and cloudy days, the generally milder weather is hitting and holding. In time, so will higher dew points and the increasing risk of evening and overnight storms.

In Iowa, many of our storm complexes fire up in the evening and overnight hours and typically weaken in the mid-morning hours of the following day. This leads to many dry hours during the day, but can lead to awfully stormy nights. Look for this pattern to kick in later this week!