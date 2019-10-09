Warm days become rarer in October

Fall is a season of transition, and in October, the number of cool days picks up.

On average, we get four days with highs in the 40s or cooler, and it looks we’ll get a couple of those coming up. Nine days have highs in the 50s, and 10 are in the 60s. A half-dozen end up in the 70s, and two are in the 80s or warmer.

Yes, while it may seem a little chilly, the second-most common high temperature this month is the 50s.

If you’re wondering how we’ve done so far this month, you can check it out at the following links:

Cedar Rapids

Dubuque

Iowa City

Waterloo