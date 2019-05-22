Warm, but windy day

A great day ahead for your Wednesday. Partly cloudy skies continue to be in the forecast today, the only thing you will have to deal with is some breezy conditions. Winds will be from the southwest anywhere from 15-25mph, but could gust up to over 30mph. Highs today will climb in the mid to upper 70s today.

As for tonight, temperatures drop into the low 50s. Southeastern Iowa continues to have a slight chance of a shower or storm later tonight as a system moves east, just south of Eastern Iowa.

Thursday will be another nice day across the area with highs in the mid 70s with lots of sunshine. Winds will be shifting to the northwest, bringing in a cool breeze.

Thursday night and into Friday will be our next best chance for rain as another storm system moves through. Expect Friday to be fairly wet with rain & thunderstorms possible all day. Looking ahead to the weekend and next week, we do have small chances for rain, but there also will be plenty of dry time. Highs continues to stay warm in the upper 70s, low 80s before cooling down into the low 70s by the middle of next week.