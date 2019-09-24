Warm breezes Tuesday afternoon are followed by a chance of storms

We'll catch a little bit of summer today thanks to a gusty southwest breeze. It'll come with sunshine and highs around 80 as the mugginess increases, too. That will help fuel scattered showers and storms this evening, mostly after sunset, which will spread southeast through the night. A few of those could be strong, mainly north and west of Waterloo.

Storms will be gone by daybreak Wednesday, and cooler and more comfortable air will return once again. We'll see highs in the middle 70s Wednesday and only around 70 Thursday. Showers and storms become likely again Friday as an unsettled weather pattern takes over. Rain chances stay with us this weekend right into the first half of next week, although it's still uncertain when and where exactly these rounds will happen. Locally heavy rain will be something we're watching.