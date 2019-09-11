CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- A frontal boundary remains across northern Iowa bringing a chance for showers and storms overnight. Most of the activity will be across the northern half of the state. Warm and humid weather preceeds a cold front passing to the east tomorrow. Strong to severe storms are possible across eastern Iowa later Thursday afternoon and evening. The main threat would be from damaging wind. Friday finds more comfortable air in place with highs falling into the 70s. Have a great night!
Warm and muggy with storms
