Warm and humid today with a few storms possible

Plan on yet another day similar to yesterday with high humidity and a chance of scattered storms around the area.

Like previous days, localized downpours and gusty winds are the primary hazards. Highs will generally be into the mid-upper 80s. Given the heat and humidity, we at least have to continue on with a storm chance this evening on a scattered basis, much like the past few evenings. Have a plan B in case storms arrive during your evening event.

Expect more of the same for tomorrow and Saturday. Sunday and Monday continue to look like drier days.

Next week, the pattern locks back in with very high humidity and some storm chances. Have a happy and safe Independence Day!