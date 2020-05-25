Warm and humid, chance of storms

Our weather continues to look very humid and rather active this week. However, it's important to realize as was emphasized last week, these storm chances are only around for a few hours a day at most. There are many dry hours, too. It's those dry hours that'll be rather warm this week as highs will be persistent in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Source: Pixabay via MGN

Dew points will be high and sit around 70 each afternoon making it feel quite muggy. This pattern still looks to go through Thursday, then break by Friday.

Rainfall totals this week will be difficult to determine given the scattered nature of the thunderstorms, but most of us will probably pick up another inch or two over the next four days.

This weekend continues to look nice with highs in the lower 70s alongside dry conditions and lower humidity.

