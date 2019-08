Warm and dry: Climate review for July 2019

It wasn’t long ago that we were wishing for dry weather – and in July, we were hoping for rain. Wet weather was hard to come by, but warm weather wasn’t.

Cedar Rapids

Warmest high: 92 on the 19th and 20th

Coldest low: 55 on the 23rd

Average high temperature: 85.4 degrees, 1.9 degrees above normal

Average low temperature: 65.2 degrees, 2.7 degrees above normal

Average temperature: 75.3 degrees, 2.3 degrees above normal

Rainfall: 2.21”, 2.25” below normal

Dubuque

Warmest high: 91 on the 19th

Coldest low: 55 on the 12th

Average high temperature: 84.4 degrees, 2.5 degrees above normal

Average low temperature: 65.4 degrees, 3.3 degrees above normal

Average temperature: 74.9 degrees, 2.9 degrees above normal

Rainfall: 3.38”, 0.93” below normal

Iowa City

Warmest high: 98 on the 19th

Coldest low: 58 on the 31st

Average high temperature: 89.9 degrees, 5.3 degrees above normal

Average low temperature: 68.7 degrees, 3.7 degrees above normal

Average temperature: 79.3 degrees, 4.5 degrees above normal

Rainfall: 1.04”, 3.91” below normal (9th-driest)

Waterloo

Warmest high: 95 on the 19th

Coldest low: 53 on the 31st

Average high temperature: 86.9 degrees, 2.5 degrees above normal

Average low temperature: 66.5 degrees, 3.7 degrees above normal

Average temperature: 76.7 degrees, 3.1 degrees above normal

Rainfall: 2.59”, 2.32” below normal