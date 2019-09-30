Warm and breezy Monday

After yet another weekend of wet and mostly cloudy weather, we'll wake up to a little patchy fog. This shouldn't last long and the sun should be out soon.

Look for a breezy and warm day with highs well into the 80s. Dew points will be cranking up as well, which will set us up for a risk of heavy rain tomorrow and Wednesday.

At this time, much of Iowa is favored for significant rainfall on these days, especially central Iowa. Rain totals over 2" cannot be discounted in spots by the time this front leaves Thursday morning.

Plan on much cooler air behind that front, with highs confined to the 50s from Thursday through Saturday. This incoming October chill is typical and finally resembles something that's somewhat normal about this pattern we've been in lately.

There's another chance of rain on Saturday, but we're too far out for any details at this distance.