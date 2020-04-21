Warm and breezy Wednesday

Quiet weather ahead tonight after a sunshiny day. A warm front moves back across the state Wednesday giving us the warmest day of the week. Highs should climb into the lower to middle 70s. Showers and storms will be possible especially Wednesday late in the day. Although a pop-up shower can’t be ruled out, Thursday should be mainly dry. Friday into Saturday looks wet and as a result cooler as highs fall into the lower 50s for the start of the weekend.