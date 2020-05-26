Warm again today, look for storms later on

Look for another warm and muggy day with highs into the 80s. It may also be breezy at times. Later this afternoon into the early evening, additional scattered storms are expected to develop. Given the heating of the day, there is a risk of gusty wind with any storm that develops in the area in addition to heavy rainfall.

Source: Pixabay via MGN

This general pattern is going to continue through Thursday, though the temperatures will slowly cool a bit tomorrow and again Thursday.

By Friday, this entire pattern is swept to the east allowing for cooler and drier air to move in. This will make for a fantastic weekend with highs mainly around 70 and lows around 50.

As quick as we cool down, another push of warmth is likely next week. We may get a few storms out of that as well.

