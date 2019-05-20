Walkout at Cedar Rapids Washington High School to address gun violence

A walkout scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Monday at Cedar Rapids Washington High School aims to speak out against gun violence.

According to the Kids First Law Center in Cedar Rapids, students will gather at the flagpole on the front lawn by Forest Drive.

The walkout is in response to a shooting over the weekend in Cedar Rapids that killed two 18-year-olds, Matrell Johnson and Royal Abram, and sent two other 19-year-olds to the hospital. No arrests have been made in the case.

Students who knew at least one of the victims will be speaking during Monday morning's walkout.