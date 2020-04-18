Walk, run or surf - but don't sunbathe on Florida beaches

Some local Florida governments are reopening beaches for limited activity. Beaches in St. Augustine were open for walking, running and swimming Saturday for the first time in weeks.

Florida never issued a statewide closure of beaches. The decisions were left to local governments. And in places where they are opening, there are restrictions. Walking and running are allowed, sunbathing isn't.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' response has led to a nationwide misconception that he ordered the reopening of beaches, so much so that the hashtag #FloridaMorons was trending on Twitter with criticism about the decision DeSantis didn't actually make.