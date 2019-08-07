Walgreens to close about 200 stores

Walgreens is planning to shutter about 200 stores.

The anticipated closures were mentioned in a regulatory form filed Tuesday with the Security and Exchange Commission.

A company spokesman later confirmed the news. The retailer doesn’t plan to announce which stores will close but said they are in areas that have multiple locations.

Walgreens said the closures represent less than three percent of its U.S. store portfolio.

Most affected employees are expected to be placed elsewhere in the company.

Walgreens competitor CVS closed 46 stores earlier this year.

