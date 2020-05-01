WHO Radio and WMT Radio postpone June 2020 tractor rides

WHO Radio and WMT Radio announced they are postponing the June 2020 tractor rides to a later date.

WHO Tractor Ride Director Scot Knock said the decision was made based on recommendations of state, national and global health experts and to keep staff and supporters safe.

“As much as we all enjoy the annual tractor enthusiast gathering in Eastern Iowa, we have to be cognizant of the current environment.” Matt Kenney, Events Manager for AM 600 WMT said. “Whether we postpone the 21st Annual WMT Great Eastern Iowa Tractorcade originally scheduled for early June for a few months or until 2021, we will communicate with our riders and our host partners as soon as the decision has been made."

Registered drivers will carry their 2020 registrations to the new date, but they can also request a refund by downloading a form at whoradio.com/tractorride or 600wmt.com.