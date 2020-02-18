WATCH: Trial of Jerry Burns continues in Davenport

(WARNING: Some images shown during the trial may not be appropriate for all viewers. Please use discretion when watching the livestream.)

Prosecutors on Friday are expected to call more witnesses for the trial of a man accused of killing a Cedar Rapids teenager more than 40 years ago.

Jerry Burns, 66, is charged in the death of 18-year-old Michelle Martinko. Burns is accused of stabbing Martinko in her family's car in the Westdale Mall parking lot in Cedar Rapids in 1979.

