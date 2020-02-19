WATCH LIVE: Trial of Michelle Martinko's alleged killer continues in Davenport

The court is in recess until further notice for Wednesday.

Jerry Burns listens to county attorneys in Linn County District Court, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 in Cedar Rapids. Iowa. Burns is charged with first-degree murder in the 1979 death of Michelle Martinko, and appeared with attorney Leon Spies for a pretrial hearing on a motion to suppress evidence and admissibility of evidence. (Liz Martin/The Gazette via AP, Pool)

Prosecutors on Friday are expected to call more witnesses for the trial of a man accused of killing a Cedar Rapids teenager more than 40 years ago.

Jerry Burns, 66, is charged in the death of 18-year-old Michelle Martinko. Burns is accused of stabbing Martinko in her family's car in the Westdale Mall parking lot in Cedar Rapids in 1979.