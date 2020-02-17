WATCH LIVE: Trial for man accused of killing Michelle Martinko enters second week

(WARNING: Some content shown during the trial may not be suitable for all viewers. Please use discretion when watching.)

On Monday, the trial for the man accused of killing a Cedar Rapids teen more than 40 years ago will enter its second week.

Prosecutors will call in more witnesses in the case against Jerry Burns.

Burns, 66, of Manchester, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Michelle Martinko. Prosecutors say he stabbed Martinko in her family's car in the Westdale Mall parking lot in Cedar Rapids in December 1979.

A DNA match led to Burns' arrest in 2018.

Burns' trial started at the Scott County Courthouse a week ago in Davenport. A judge moved the trial there because of extensive media coverage of the case.

Prosecutors called in several witnesses including Martinko's friends and former police officers who investigated the murder.

On Friday, the main topic of discussion related to how investigators maintained key evidence. The defense questioned if investigators did this properly between Martinko's death and Burns' arrest.

Burns faces up to life in prison without parole if he's convicted.

Note: The livestream will be removed periodically when the court breaks.